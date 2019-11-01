Jason Aldean Opens up About Traveling With His Two Children on Custom-Made Tour Bus

Jason Aldean just wrapped up his Ride All Night Tour, which he did largely with his wife, Brittany Aldean, 1-year-old Memphis and infant daughter Navy joining him on the road. The singer is enjoying some time at home before he launches his We Back Tour early next year, where he will once again take his family along for the ride, thanks to his custom-made bus, designed with his two small children in mind.

“Well in a bus, you’ve got to get creative,” Aldean shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “You’re going down the road and you take a turn too fast and both babies come rolling out into the middle of the floor. You’ve got to get pretty creative on those buses. It’s crazy what they do on them these days. From my first bus, I had this Indian mural thing painted on the back of it, to the bus we’re in now, it’s crazy how far they’ve come and the stuff they can do to them now.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The bus has two enclosed beds that pull out, allowing Memphis and Navy to get much-needed sleep without posing any risk to them.

“We just went in and said, ‘All right, we’re going to have two babies on the road. We’ve got to figure out a way to keep them in the bunk,’” recalled the singer. “And that’s what they came up with.”

It was Brittany’s idea to give fans a tour of their house on wheels, sharing a video on Instagram of their home away from home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Sep 29, 2019 at 4:28pm PDT

“That was her idea,” Aldean said. “Obviously, if you guys follow her, she’s great at that stuff and just content for Instagram. We just got that bus this year. It’s really cool. She wanted to give people a tour. People are always asking for that stuff on Instagram anyway, so she decided to do that, and she just kind of dragged me along for it.”

Aldean’s ninth studio album, called 9, will be released on Nov. 22. The record includes his current single, “We Back,” co-written by Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard.

Aldean will kick off his We Back Tour in January, with Morgan Wallen and Riley Green serving as his opening acts. Find tour dates, and purchase 9, at JasonAldean.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz