Jason Aldean Opens up About His Wife Brittany’s Future as a Singer

Long before Jason Aldean married his wife, Brittany Aldean, Brittany was an aspiring singer, who dreamed of releasing music on her own, which is why she auditioned on American Idol. But now that she is married to one of country music’s most successful artists, Aldean says he doubts his wife will ever pursue music full-time, now that she has a front row seat to his own crazy career.

“Professionally, I don’t know,” Aldean confessed to PopCulture.com and other media. “We’ve never really had that conversation, but I think she’s seen, with her doing Idol and then being married to me and seeing everything that goes into this, I think she’s like, ‘I’m good.’ And she’s settled into her thing. I think at first when she moved to Nashville, with me doing what I do and her trying to find her place in all of it, not really knowing did she still want to pursue music or did she want to do something else?

“She didn’t really didn’t know what she wanted to do, and I think being here, she’s settled into her things and what she enjoys doing,” he continued. “She’s doing great. She loves being a mom. People always ask me, ‘Are you guys going to do a duet?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ I’m sure she would probably be into it, but as far as making a career out of it, I don’t know if she’s down for that anymore.”

The Georgia native previously opened up about the possibility, praising Brittany’s vocal abilities, while questioning if music would be the right career for her.

“People ask that all the time, ‘Are you ever going to do a song together?’” Aldean said on Cumulus’ Broadway’s Electric Barnyard. “I don’t know if Britt’s really interested in that. It’s one of those things that, I’m not opposed to it, if the right thing came along, and it was something she wanted to do, or the timing was right.

“I wouldn’t be opposed to it, because she actually is a great singer,” he added. “It’s just something that, I don’t know if she’s really into it, like that.”

Aldean is mostly off the road until next year, when he launches his We Back Tour in January, with Morgan Wallen and Riley Green serving as his opening acts. His next album, 9, will be released on Nov. 22. Pre-order the record and find tour dates at JasonAldean.com.

