Watch Jason Aldean’s New Live Video for ‘We Back’ From Upcoming ‘9’ Album

Jason Aldean just dropped the video for “We Back,” the debut single from 9, his upcoming ninth studio album, out on Nov. 22. The song, co-written by Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard, along with the Warren Brothers and Jordan Schmidt, is a perfect concert song, which is why Aldean chose to make a live video for the single.

“We’ve put out music videos in the past from our tours, but [director Shaun] Silva put a really cool spin on this one,” said Aldean. “Fans are going to feel like they are on stage with us, which is something I’ve never really seen pulled off like this before.”

Aldean previously opened up about “We Back,” and how Hubbard became a co-writer on Aldean’s debut single from his next set of tunes.

“Those guys, they’ve written a few things for me over the years. They wrote ‘Lights Come On’, they wrote ‘Burning It Down’, ‘You Make It Easy,’” Aldean told PopCulture.com. “This was one of those songs, Tyler called me up and knew we were in the studio recording, and just asked me kind of what we were looking for. I told him for us, we’re always looking for big uptempo things, just because those always seem to be the hardest things to find. And he said, ‘Well, I wanna write something, try and write something for the album.’

“So he went in literally the next day and those guys wrote that song and he sent it to me,” he added. “It was just like this missing piece that we were missing on the album that we didn’t really have yet.”

Aldean had no idea what Hubbard would write, but as soon as he heard “We Back,” he knew he had to include it on 9.

“As soon as I heard it, I knew it was something that we wanted to cut,” Aldean recalled. “I didn’t necessarily know it was gonna be the first single at the time, but we just felt like it was time to come out with one of those big uptempos. I feel like that was when I came on the scene, in ’05. Our first single was ‘Hicktown’ and that was kind of where we made our mark was with those big party songs like that.

“The last couple albums, we’ve had some songs that went a different route,” he added. “They were really great songs, but it was kind of a different side of things that I do and I was feeling the itch a little bit to come back out with one of those big tempos, so this one was perfect.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Mat Hayward