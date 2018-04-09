Jason Aldean Shares New Song, ‘I’ll Wait for You’ From Upcoming ‘Rearview Town’ Album

Jason Aldean’s current single, “You Make It Easy,” is still in the Top 5, but the Georgia native is sharing another tune from his upcoming Rearview Town album. The song, “I’ll Wait for You,” is classic Aldean, with the pounding rhythm and subject matter that seems perfectly poised to be a summertime hit.

The tune, which says, “I’ll wait for you, I’ll wait for you / Find your way back, I pray you do / I’ll wait for you / The August rain, the break of dawn / Like anything worth counting on, coming through / I’ll wait for you,” is part of what Aldean says is a new project that will be great not only blaring in a car, but also in concert.

“My live shows are such an important selling tool for the record for me, and that’s how we get out and promote the album,” Aldean shared with PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “I want things that are going to translate live. I’m constantly listening to that stuff. Sometimes I get lost; I’m like, ‘Man, that song sounds really cool. That’ll be fun to play live.’ I think the vibe of the song’s so cool, I forget to listen to the lyrics sometimes. Now I listen to the lyrics, ‘Oh, the lyrics not really that good, but the song will be fun to play.’

“I listen to that stuff, and I’m constantly thinking about how those songs are going to fit in with the ‘She’s Country’ and the ‘Dirt Roads,’ and all the songs we already play,” he continues. “That’s something that’s always in the back of my mind when we’re cutting songs for a record.”

Aldean will kick off his High Noon Neon Tour on May 10, where he is eager to perform the songs from Rearview Town, along with several of his previous hits.

“One of the best things about finally releasing an album is the fact that you can go out and start playing some of those songs live,” admitted Aldean. “[With] YouTube and some of those things, you can’t really go out and test new music early on anymore, because you play it once, it’s on YouTube, and then everybody hears it two months before your album comes out. You kind of have to be careful with that stuff. Once the album is finally out, you can go out and play those songs.”

Lauren Alaina and Luke Combs will join Aldean on his Rearview Town album. Dates are available on his website. Pre-order Rearview Town on Amazon and iTunes.

Photo Credit: The Greenroom PR/Miller Mobley