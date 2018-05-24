Jason Aldean Gives Son Memphis the Giggles in Adorable New Video

Jason Aldean‘s son Memphis is the spitting image of his dad, and it’s clear from Aldean’s social media posts that the duo already have a rock-solid bond.

The two recently spent a little father-son time together in a close-up moment that was caught on camera by Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean, giving fans another peek inside the country star’s life as a dad.

The clip sees the infant lying on Jason’s chest, caught up in a case of the giggles as his dad looks on, giving his son a kiss on the cheek at the end of the video.

Brittany captioned the video with three emojis — a sun, moon and star — proving that a picture, or in this case video, is worth much more than words.

Brittany and Jason welcomed Memphis in December, and the proud parents have shared plenty of snaps of their son in the days since.

One of Jason’s most recent posts sees his son reclining on a chair in a Bon Jovi t-shirt, track pants and sneakers, smiling as he gazes at something off-camera.

“Rockin his @bonjovi gear tonite. #kidsgotswagger,” Jason wrote.

Jason is currently on the road on his High Noon Neon Tour, which features special guests Lauren Alaina and Luke Combs. The “You Make it Easy” will take a break from the trek on June 6 to attend the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, where he is nominated for four awards, followed by a performance during CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium on June 7.

That same week, Jason is also set to open his restaurant, Jason Aldean‘s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, on Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville.

The venue will offer guests six bars and a dining menu created by Aldean and chef Tomasz Wosiak. Offerings include steaks, pastas, salads and more, as well as a recreation of Aldean’s mother’s homemade peach cobbler.

In addition to music on each of the bar’s four floors, two floors will include live music showcasing new local talent along with artists from across the country. The restaurant also includes the largest outdoor patio on Broadway, offering a panoramic view of the neon lights of downtown Nashville.

“It’s pretty cool to finally have my own spot downtown where people can go and have a good time,” Aldean said in a statement. “We’ve been working on this for a while and I’m looking forward to having everyone in town for CMA Music Fest help break it in.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jasonaldean