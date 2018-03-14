Jason Aldean Announces Concert With Hootie & the Blowfish

Country and ’90s rock fans are in luck! Jason Aldean announced he will bring his 2018 High Noon Neon Tour to the SunTrust Park in Atlanta, Ga. on July 21, where he will be joined by Darius Rucker, who is reuniting his band, Hootie & the Blowfish for one unforgettable night!

“Out of all the shows we’ve played, I know this show is going to be a career defining moment,” Aldean shared at a press conference announcing the historic show. “We haven’t had a chance to play Atlanta in a couple years in anticipation of this show and I know this night is going to mean a lot to my family and me. I’ve followed the Braves my whole life. [I] was even at the ’95 game when they clinched the World Series … This is a huge full circle moment for me.”

Aldean was joined for the press conference by former Atlanta Braves player, Chipper Jones, along with Lauren Alaina, who will serve as the show opener along with Luke Combs.

Rucker also shared the news on social media, confirming the good news.

Alright, y’all… we’re getting the band back together! @Jason_Aldean asked @HootieTweets to join him, @lukecombs and @Lauren_Alaina in Atlanta, GA on July 21st!! Can’t wait to see you there! pic.twitter.com/wsHFoIoH8I — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) March 14, 2018

Hootie & the Blowfish’s last album, Looking for Lucky, was released in 2005. Rucker will spend the summer on the road, co-headlining the Summer Plays On Tour with Lady Antebellum.

Aldean will kick off his High Neon Tour on March 10 in Kansas City, Mo., playing arenas and amphitheaters all over the country.

“We named this tour after a song that’ll be on my next record,” Aldean said. “It reminds me of the bars I grew up playing in Georgia when I was getting started. We’re going to bring some of that raw energy out this summer with Luke and Lauren – I know we’re all ready.”

Tickets for the Atlanta, Ga. show will go on sale on Friday, March 23. A list of all of Aldean’s upcoming shows can be found on his website.