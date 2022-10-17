Jason Aldean Concertgoers Boo Due to Maren Morris Mention

Jason Aldean was met with an interesting response when he mentioned Maren Morris' name during a recent concert. Us Weekly reported that when Aldean mentioned Morris' name at his concert, the audience broke into boos. The moment comes on the heels of Aldean and Morris' drama that stemmed from a post that Aldean's wife, Brittany Aldean, made in August.

On Friday, Aldean performed at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. During the show, he mentioned that he wanted to bring up a special guest and suggested a number of country crooners who could do the job. He reportedly told the audience, "I thought, man, who could I call? I got some friends in town. I could call Luke Bryan. I could call Kane Brown. See if Kenny Chesney's here and not at the beach." While the crowd cheered after he said each name, they had a different reaction when he suggested Morris.

When he did say the "Chasing After You" singer's name, the crowd erupted into boos. Aldean then pretended to be confused as to why they would have that reaction. Eventually, he brought on his special guest, the controversial Morgan Wallen. In case you missed it, Aldean has been involved in a feud with Morris as of late. It all started when his wife, Brittany, posted a makeup tutorial on Instagram, which she captioned with, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life." Soon enough, others in the country music industry called Brittany out for her post.

Cassadee Pope wrote on Twitter, "You'd think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead, here we are, hearing someone compare their 'tomboy phase' to someone wanting to transition. Real nice." Morris later responded to Pope's message by writing that it was "so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human." She added that Brittany should "sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie." Both Aldean and Morris' husband, Ryan Hurd, jumped into the fray. Aldean addressed the matter by referring to Brittany as "My Barbie." Meanwhile, Hurd issued a lengthy message in support of his wife.

"Scoring quick points by picking on trans kids isn't something that is brave at all. And I'm proud of Maren for sticking up for them. Badge of honor to have CO engage in completely normal discourse, too. Shut up and sing only applies to those who you disagree with," Hurd tweeted. "Getting a lot of people telling me our career is over as if the last time she spoke up about something it disappeared. Honestly, we're pretty ok over here. Tours are good, got a 2-year-old we love, we're f-ing fine, and I promise she isn't going to shut up now."