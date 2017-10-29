Shots Fired After Jason Aldean Concert in Mississippi

A man is in custody after firing several shots and injuring another man following a Jason Aldean concert.

AP reports that Steven Michael Hulbert, 22, is accused of shooting another man in the chest following an altercation after the concert.

Hulbert is said to have fired multiple shots in the parking lot of BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi. Aldean had just finished a performance at the venue, and some concertgoers were since inside. When shots rang out, they were detained inside the arena until the scene outside was determined to be safe.

The alleged shooter then tried to leave the scene, but police on site for security stopped his vehicle before it could exiting the parking lot.

Witnesses claim that an argument broke out between a small group of men, and Hulbert then pulled out a pistol and fired six shots. One struck the unnamed man, and the others hit vehicles in the area.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and has since been released.

This incident of gun violence is especially troublesome in the wake of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

During Aldean’s headlining performance at the Las Vegas music festival, a domestic terrorist began firing up the audience from the Mandalay Resort and Casino.

He killed 58 people and injured more than 500 others during the attack.

Aldean and the rest of the country music community were shaken by the events but have shown strength and perseverance in the weeks since.

Photo Credit: The Green Room PR / Jim Wright