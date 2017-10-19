Jason Aldean and Friends Cover Tom Petty for Las Vegas at CMT Artists of the Year Ceremony

Jason Aldean covered Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down” once again Wednesday night to pay victim to the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

The performance ended the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, which was also dedicated to the victims.

Aldean had previously covered the song on Saturday Night Live, but this performance was extra special. He was joined by peers Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban and Little Big Town for the display of unity.

The song was introduced by Luke Bryan, who expressed his admiration for Aldean’s courage after the shooting, as well as his musical success.

“It could have been any of us up on that stage,” Bryan said. “It’s a nightmare that nobody should have had to face….The examples he sets as an artist are an inspiration.”

He also noted that Aldean kept going back to “a song from one of his heroes” for the night’s final message.

Aldean also began the ceremony with an address to the country community.

“We’ve been tested beyond our worst nightmares this past few months,” Aldean said. “Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to explain how some of us feel. But we have proved time and again in this country that we have the power to overcome anything that threatens our way of life or our freedom.”