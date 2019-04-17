Jason Aldean, Chris Young and More React to Kane Brown Baby Announcement

Kane Brown just announced that he and his wife, Katelyn Jae, would soon be parents, with stars like Jason Aldean, Chris Young and more reacting to the news.

“So happy for u guys man,” Aldean wrote. “Can’t wait to meet that kid.”

“EEEEEEEEEK!!!!!!” Brittany Aldean exclaimed, along with a series of heart emojis.

“Huge news!!!” said Chris Young. “Congrats.”

“I knew after watching Aadyn y’all caught baby fever,” Jimmie Allen said, referring to his own son. “Congrats!!!!”

“Congrats y’all!” Granger Smith wrote.

It’s fitting that both Aldeans commented on Brown’s baby announcement, since the couple have been pressuring the Browns to become parents for a few months now.

“She keeps asking if we’re having one,” Brown told Taste of Country, referring to Brittany.

“Kaetlyn wants to wait until she’s, like, 30,” added Brown. “I’m not complaining.”

Brown and Jae tied the knot in October, in an intimate outdoor ceremony. Shortly after their ceremony, Brown inked his love for his new bride on his hand, with a tattoo of her name.

Aldean will have plenty of time to give Brown advice on parenting, since they will soon hit the road on Aldean’s Ride All Night Tour.

“Kane was out with us a couple years ago, and I just kind of hit it off with him,” Aldean boasted of Brown. “He’s kind of become my little brother almost, and so when I go on tour, I mean, I wanna be out there with guys that I like hanging out with, and it doesn’t hurt that Kane’s on fire right now. I mean, he’s hot as it gets, so I’m just excited to have him back out. I’m excited to see his show, but also just to kind of have a buddy out there on tour with us for the year.”

Brown is eager to learn from Aldean as well, and not about just parenting.

“Aldean’s like a brother to me, always looks out for me,” Brown told PopCulture.com. “If I ever need anything, he’s always there. He’s upset that I’m about to move an hour away from him. We’re going to be on the road together just kicking it and watching the Georgia Bulldogs.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Rick Diamond