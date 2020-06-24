Jason Aldean Celebrates Wife Brittany's Birthday With a Surprise Party

✖

Jason Aldean's wife Brittany turned 33 last week, and the country star and a few of Brittany's friends worked together to surprise her with a party on her big day. The mom of two shared a number of photos from the event on Instagram, starting with a shot of herself and her husband together, holding up shot glasses. "Thank y’all SO much for the sweet birthday messages yesterday!" she wrote. "Last night was one the most fun, unexpected nights ever."

After thanking her friends Kasi Wicks and Jenna Perdue for helping plan the party, Brittany posted a slideshow of photos from the night that began with a snap of her on the ground in shock. The slideshow also included multiple group photos as well as a shot of Brittany posing with two drag queens dressed as Dolly Parton and Beyonce. "This is what you call pure happiness (I literally fell out haha)," her caption read. "I am the hardest person to surprise because I’m nosey as hell, LOL, but my man and friends pulled off the most amazing performance for my birthday. I got my very own Dolly and Beyoncé Drag show at home. It was a night I’ll never forget‼️"

Aldean also posted a birthday shoutout to his wife on Instagram, sharing a selfie of the two in front of a large Bloody Mary. "Happy birthday to this dime!" he wrote. "My best friend and an amazing mom and wife. Happy bday baby. 33 never looked so good. #cheers." Brittany's bash was held at the Aldeans' new mansion, which had been in the process of being built for some time before the family officially moved in this month. The massive home includes a bowling alley, multiple bars, a two-story closet for Brittany, a wing for the couple's two children, Memphis and Navy, and whole lot more. Outside, the backyard was designed to look like a resort, featuring a lazy river, a waterfall, palm trees, and a thatched cabana. Brittany showed off the tropical backyard in a recent Instagram post, writing, "Mi casa es su casa."