Jason Aldean Celebrates Truck Drivers With Surprise Nashville Show: ‘I Know What These Guys Do’ (Exclusive)

Jason Aldean stunned several truck drivers and line-haul partners with Amazon Music, by performing at a surprise show, hosted by Amazon, in Nashville, Tennessee. The show, set up in a truck stop set up by Amazon’s transportation team just for the occasion, allowed Aldean to show his appreciation for the hard workers.

“It’s Trucker’s Appreciation Week, and my grandfather was a truck driver,” Aldean told PopCulture.com. “I know what these guys do and how much they’re away from home. We got guys that are truck drivers out on our tour and bus drivers. And, so, I kind of understand what those guys go through and just have a real appreciation for them.

“It’s a way to say thank you to them, and they’re obviously big music fans,” he added. “So to tie it in with Amazon Music and kind of do something special for them – it’s just a perfect way for us to not only show our appreciation but also kick off the launch of a new album and a new single.”

The new album, of course, is 9, Aldean’s ninth studio record, out this fall.

“I’m excited. I mean we’ve been working really hard on this record and I’m really excited about it, as everybody always is when they have a new album that’s coming out,” Aldean said. “I feel like this is a really, really great record, from top to bottom. When I turned it into the label, I told them, ‘Man, you know, I hate going in and saying this is the best thing I’ve ever done, ’cause I feel like that’s pretty cliché for everybody to say when they turn in a new record, but I really feel like there’s something pretty special about this one.

“I’m excited that finally at least some of the songs are coming out so people can finally hear them,” he continued. “We start recording these things and we’re living with them for months and months before anybody else gets a chance to hear them. So, even though I love them and I think they’re great, nobody else has heard them yet. So I’m excited that it’s finally out there, at least a few songs. And people are getting a chance to hear ’em and then the full album will drop November 22nd.”

Aldean just released “We Back,” the debut single from 9. Pre-order the record, and download or stream “We Back” and three other tracks, at JasonAldean.com.

Photo Credit: Greyland for Amazon Music