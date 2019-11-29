Jason Aldean Shows off Photo of All Four Children to Celebrate Thanksgiving

It was definitely a day to be thankful for Jason Aldean. The Georgia native celebrated Thanksgiving by sharing a photo of all four of his children, including his oldest two, Kendyl and Keeley, from his first marriage, along with 1-year-old Memphis and 9-month-old Navy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Nov 28, 2019 at 4:15pm PST

“So thankful today for these babies and the life I have been given,” Aldean posted alongside a photo of this daughters and son. “Happy Thanksgiving to everybody from the Aldean Family.”

Aldean’s wife, Brittany, also shared a couple photos of their holiday celebration, including one with 22 people, captioning the photo by saying, “HAPPY THANKSGIVING from our family to yours,” and another one of the couple with Memphis and Navy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on Nov 28, 2019 at 12:45pm PST

Aldean previously revealed that the family would celebrate with his sister, Kasi Williams, and her husband, Chuck Wicks, which made it easier since the Aldeans are currently living nearby in Kane Brown‘s former house.

“Typically we always do our family Thanksgiving at our house, but we’re in the process of building our house, so we’re living in a rental house right now,” Aldean said, via Nash Country Daily. “We’re living in Kane Brown’s old house right now.”

“Kane just bought a new house, and he had a house he was trying to sell, so I was talking to him one day, and I said, ‘Man, I wish I had known you were buying a house — I’m paying rent — I’d rather pay it to you,’” added Aldean. “Plus, he lives very close to Chuck and Kasi. Where we were [renting] was probably 30 minutes away or so. And so, I was like, ‘Man, I wish I had known, I would have just paid you for a while,’ and he was like, ‘Man just move in. I don’t care, just move in to my house.’ So we moved in his house over there a couple of weeks ago and we’re gonna stay there until our house is built.”

Aldean had one job over the holiday, which was to fry the turkey, which he seems to have survived.

“I usually cook the turkeys. That’s usually my contribution,” Aldean told Radio.com. “I deep fry. I’m from the South. That’s the only way we know how to eat ’em.”

