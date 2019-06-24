Jason Aldean Apologizes After Being Forced to Cancel Weekend Show

Jason Aldean is apologizing to his fans after he was forced to cancel a weekend show at Country Stampede, even though the cancellation was not his fault.

“We had to do something tonight that I’ve only had to do a handful of times over the course of my career, which was cancel a show due to weather,” Aldean shared on Instagram. “We were at Country Stampede tonight in Topeka, Kansas. The weather had been bad all afternoon, and obviously the safety of the fans, and the safety of my band and crew is something that we put first. It wasn’t getting any better. We looked at the radar, and there was still hours of this stuff left to go. We put it off as long as we could, hoping that we would have a break in it and we could get up and play our show for you guys, but it just wasn’t going to happen.

“So, I apologize,” he continued. “We always hate to do that; it’s a last resort. It’s never what we want to happen. We were here, ready to party with you guys, and have fun. I hate that it went down like that, but I appreciate you guys showing up for us, and hope that we’ll see you guys as soon as we can.”

Aldean also shared in the video’s caption how heartbroken he was over the turn of events.

“Always hate having to deliver these messages but sometimes Mother Nature doesn’t leave us any options,” he wrote. “Sorry for having to cancel the show at Country Stampede. We were here and ready to jam with u guys tonite. We can play in the rain, the lightning being so close is what got us. I apologize to you guys but hopefully we will see you soon.”

Fans will still have plenty of chances to see Aldean perform this summer. The Georgia native is on his Ride All Night Tour, which is an entirely new experience for Aldean, even though he is by now a seasoned headliner.

“We get to walk out, we’ve got new lighting, new stuff,” Aldean told ABC News. “It’s fun. You know, it’s like being on a playground for us. And it makes the shows fun. It doesn’t feel like we’re doing the same thing we did last year.”

Aldean is joined on the road by Carly Pearce and Kane Brown. Find dates at JasonAldean.com.

