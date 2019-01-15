Jason Aldean Announces 2019 Ride All Night Tour

Jason Aldean is hitting the road!

The country star has officially announced his Ride All Night Tour, which will see him travel across the United States this year long with special guests Kane Brown and Carly Pearce. Dee Jay Silver will also be on hand to keep the crowd pumped up in between sets.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The trek will officially kick off in May and run through September, concluding in Detroit.

“I’m always excited for the tour,” Aldean said at a recent number one party in Nashville. “We change things up. We get a new design for the stage and get to go out with new stuff, and it’s like Christmas morning for us. We get to walk out, we got big lighting, new stuff. It’s fun. It’s like being on a playground for us, and it makes the shows fun.”

Aldean has previously toured with Brown and shared that he’s happy to welcome Pearce to his road family.

“Kane was out with us a couple years ago, and I just kind of hit it off with him,” he explained. “He’s kind of become my little brother almost, and so when I go on tour, I mean, I wanna be out there with guys that I like hanging out with, and it doesn’t hurt that Kane’s on fire right now. I mean, he’s hot as it gets, so I’m just excited to have him back out. I’m excited to see his show, but also just to kind of have a buddy out there on tour with us for the year.”

“Carly, I think it’s great to have a female out on the show just to kind of change it up a little bit,” he continued. “We had Lauren Alaina out last year, and I thought that worked out really well, so Carly, coming off a big year, she’s doing really well, so I think it’s gonna be fun.”

By the time Aldean hits the road, he’ll officially be a father of four, as his wife Brittany is set to give birth soon. Last year, the couple’s 1-year-old son, Memphis, joined his dad on the road, and Aldean joked that he’ll be putting his son to work as soon as he’s old enough.

“I’d like to get him out, start banging around on the instruments and stuff and hopefully have him pick it up pretty quick if he’s into it, and if he’s not, he’s not, but I don’t know,” he said. “If he’s out there, I’ll put him to work for sure though just ’cause I can.”

Tickets for the Ride All Night Tour will be available beginning Friday, Jan. 25 for select cities as part of Live Nation’s Country Megaticket. Additional dates will roll out in the coming weeks.

See a full list of Aldean’s tour dates below.

4/12/19 — Fort Lauderdale, FL Tortuga Music Festival*

4/28/19 — Indio, CA Stagecoach*

5/3/19 — Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

5/4/19 — Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

5/9/19 — Evansville, IN The Ford Center

5/10/19 — Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

5/11/19 — Toledo, OH Huntington Center

5/16/19 — Syracuse, NY St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

5/17/19 — Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

5/18/19 — Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

6/28/19 — Milwaukee, WI Summerfest*

7/19/19 — Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/20/19 — Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/25/19 — Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater

7/26/19 — Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

7/27/19 — Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

8/9/19 — Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

8/10/19 — Canandaigua, NY CMAC Performing Arts Center

8/22/19 — Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

8/23/19 — Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/24/19 — St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/5/19 — Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9/6/19 — Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/7/19 — Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

9/12/19 — Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

9/13/19 — Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

9/14/19 — Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion

9/19/19 — Scranton, PA The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

9/20/19 — Boston, MA Xfinity Center

9/27/19 — Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/28/19 — Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

*Lineup may vary

Photo Credit: Getty / Steven Ferdman