Jana Kramer Releases Haunting New Single, ‘Beautiful Lies’

Jana Kramer just released a haunting new single, “Beautiful Lies.” The song will be from an upcoming new album.

“Beautiful Lies,” which says, “Tell me I’m making this up / That this isn’t real / Take me back to the night that I could feel / Like I was in love … Make it up, make it pretty, I don’t mind / Tell me beautiful lies,” is one which resonated with Kramer.

“This song is all about that moment when I didn’t want to believe what I was hearing,” Kramer said in a statement. “That moment when even though there were already so many lies – what I would give to be told beautiful lies so the truth wouldn’t hurt so bad.”

Kramer knows what it is like to be lied to. The singer, and her husband Mike Caussin, have been honest about the struggles in their marriage, after Caussin came clean about his sex addiction. The former football player recently revealed that he suffered a major setback recently, which prompted Kramer to give Caussin an ultimatum.

“Jana kind of gave me an ultimatum when everything came out, and she discovered everything,” Caussin revealed on his wife’s Whine Down with Kramer podcast. “She looked at me and said, ‘You need to go somewhere. Basically, you need to figure out what’s going on and what this is, or I’m gone, period,’” he said before sharing that he “sought treatment for sex addiction in an inpatient treatment facility.”

Kramer and Caussin will soon hit the road together to take the podcast on the road. The limited-run tour, Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin, will feature the couple talking about the highs and lows of their marriage, as well as parenting their two children, Jolie and Jace.

“Our podcast has been so well received by fans from all over and we wanted to be able to share that experience up close and personal,” Kramer said of taking Whine Down on the road. “This limited tour not only gives us a chance to meet and interact with the fans who have supported the podcast but also allows me to go back to my music roots and perform in an intimate setting.”

Kramer’s podcast tour currently only has four dates on the calendar. Tickets are on sale now. More information can be found by visiting her website. Download “Beautiful Lies” on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty / Robyn Beck