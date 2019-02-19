Jana Kramer Admits She Had ‘Zero Patience’ Before Becoming a Mom

Jana Kramer is the proud mother of two children, 2-year-old daughter Jolie, and newborn son, Jace. The singer and actress admits being a mother has changed everything about her life, including how much patience she has.

“Being a mom has changed me in so many ways. I had zero patience before kids,” Kramer told PEOPLE. “I love singing, I love acting, I love doing my podcast and creating things, but being a mom is what truly fulfills me. It is the best part of my day, even though it’s the most stressful.”

The arrival of Jace came after Kramer and her husband, Michael Caussin, reconciled following a lengthy separation, when the former pro football player admitted he had been unfaithful to Kramer during their marriage. But after renewing their vows one year ago, Kramer says their relationship is better than ever, even with the addition of two children.

“Our marriage, you think would be more stressful, and don’t get me wrong there are times when we are sleep deprived and short with each other because we’re so tired and you take that out on the people you love, but we have a quicker rebound now,” Kramer noted. “We have to take care of our marriage and make sure we have intentional time, which has been really nice.”

“You need that in a marriage,” she added. “You’ve got to make sure you have time for each other.”

The 35-year-old previously revealed that becoming pregnant with their son Jace had a huge positive impact on her relationship to Caussin.

“Babies and having other kids don’t save a marriage but for us, this baby truly has been a savior for us in a way that we’ve really done our work and gotten dirty,” Kramer told People. “If one person is doing the work and the other one isn’t, then it most likely isn’t going to work. If two people are doing the work then there could be a great silver lining and that’s what we’re seeing. [Mike], for the longest time, wasn’t putting in the work, but now when two people actually truly come together and put in the work, then it’s a huge change.”

Kramer just released her latest single, “Dammit,” earlier this year. The song is from an upcoming new album. Kramer also hosts her own podcast, Whine Down With Kramer, which is available on iTunes.

