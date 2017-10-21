Jake Owen Shares Tender Snapshot With Daughter

Jake Owen shared an adorable photo with his daughter on Thursday, proving manhood is all about a mindset.

I’m perfectly comfortable with my manhood… sometimes, you’ve just got to let your little girl paint your nails and put mascara on you. #neverletherdown A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial) on Oct 19, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

“I’m perfectly comfortable with my manhood… sometimes, you’ve just got to let your little girl paint your nails and put mascara on you,” Owen wrote. He added the hashtag “never let her down.”

The “Beachin’” singer is the father of Olive Pearl, whose mother is Lacey Buchanan. Olive was born in November 2012, and her parents divorced in August 2015.

Owen was among the performers at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 when gunshots broke out. Fifty-eight people were killed in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

“It got faster and faster, almost like it sounded like it was an automatic rifle. You could hear it ringing off the tops of the rafters of the stage,” Owen told the TODAY Show hours after the shooting. “That’s when you saw people fleeing. At that point, everyone on stage just started running everywhere possible. It was pretty chaotic for sure.”

Immediately after the shooting, Owen tweeted he was safe and sent his love to his daughter. “Gun shots!!! Vegas. Pray to god. Love you guys. Love you Pearl,” the singer wrote.

Owen released his most recent album, American Love, last year. His hits include “Yee Haw,” “Beachin,’” “American Country Love Song” and “Days of Gold.”