Jake Owen Broke His Wrist Trying to Teach His Daughter Pearl to Skateboard

In perhaps a lesson of what not to do, Jake Owen is spending the next few weeks with his left hand in a cast. The singer reveals he injured himself while trying to teach his 7-year-old daughter, Pearl, to skateboard, in his own driveway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial) on Jan 3, 2020 at 12:02pm PST

“Happy New Year, everybody,” Owen shared in a video posted on Instagram. “Just left the doctor. I broke my wrist. Wanna know why? I’ll tell you why. Just like any dad would do, great dad, I was riding a skateboard in my driveway with my little girl, Pearl, trying to show her what not to do, and I showed her what not to do alright. Don’t break your wrist, Pearl.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m not driving right now, just so you know that,” he said, panning the camera to his girlfriend, Erica Hartlein. “I have a driver over here. I just want you guys to know that I’m going to be okay. We announced the Lady A tour today. Myself, Lady A, Maddie & Tae are going out there. I’ll be ready to go in May, so no worries on that. I won’t let down the Lady A folks.”

Owen also promised pro golfer Jordan Spieth that he would be ready by the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, even though the event is in the beginning of February.

“I’m gonna be ready for that,” Owen insisted. “They say four to six weeks for healing on this thing. I’m a fast healer, and I’ll be good. I’m gonna drink some kryptonite or something, and I’ll be alright.”

Shortly after Owen posted the video, he jumped back on social media to share a bizarre coincidence that occurred after his original announcement.

“Something way too serendipitous just happened, as I was riding in the car after I left you guys the last message. As soon as I finished my message to you guys, I was listening to the radio, and Maren Morris came on with ‘The Bones,’” Owen shared, referring to Morris’ hit single. “And I really feel like Maren was talking directly to me. She knew what was happening with my thumb.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial) on Jan 3, 2020 at 12:13pm PST

Owen then sang Morris’ song, changing the lines to “And if you get yourself a splint, the rest of you will feel better / You can play in Pebble Beach / Don’t worry Jordan Spieth, I’m gonna be okay for the six weeks / If the bones are good.” His version earned praise from several fans, including Morris.

“Haha sh––,” Morris posted. “That song explicitly warns about skateboards. Feel better!”

Owen was announced as the tour opener, along with Maddie & Tae, for Lady Antebellum‘s Ocean 2020 Tour. Find a list of all of Owen’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter