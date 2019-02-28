Jake Owen Announces ‘Greetings From…Jake’ Album Releases in March

Good news, Jake Owen fans! The Florida native just announced his next album, Greetings From…Jake will be released on March 29.

“Greetings From…Jake is a pure representation of who I am, where I’ve been, what I love and where I am going,” Owen said in an interview with The Tennessean. “It’s a fresh hello from a point in my career where I feel so comfortable and fulfilled. I cannot wait for everyone to hear what we’ve been cooking up.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Greetings From…Jake marks Owen’s first new music since American Love was released in 2016, and his first album on Big Loud Records. Although Owen switched record labels, he is once again working with longtime producer Joey Moi, “around the clock” to get the record ready.

“The momentum of ‘I Was Jack’ and ‘Down to the Honkytonk’ has really made this album release special,” Owen added.

“Down to the Honkytonk” is Owen’s current single, and earned the singer an ACM Awards nomination for Single of the Year.

“I just woke up with my little girl laying on my shoulder to find out about this!” Owen said following news of his nomination. “Life can’t get much better. Thanks so much to my team and fans out there! Wow. I’m seriously so excited!”

The announcement of Greetings From…Jake is welcome news, since Owen once said he wasn’t sure if he would make full-length projects anymore.

“I’m all for albums; I love albums,” Owen told All Access. “I think people that truly understand a great album and make a great album are very admirable, but I also feel like right now it’s a world where people are picking what they want, and if you can give them individual, quality tunes, why not?

“It’s no different than giving them individually on an album,” he added. “People don’t have the time and focus these days to hone in on something for an hour, so I’m hitting people three minutes at a time.”

2019 is already appearing to be a promising year for Owen. In addition to his new album and ACM Awards nominations, the 37-year-old is also getting ready to welcome his second child, and his first with his girlfriend Erica Hartlein. Owen shares his oldest daughter, 6-year-old Olive Pearl, with his ex-wife, Lacey Buchanan.

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Kevin Winter