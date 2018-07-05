How Country Stars Celebrated July 4th

July 4th has come and gone this year, and that means 365 days to go until the return of fireworks and star-spangled everything.

From pool parties to road trips, country artists spent the day just like many other Americans — save for the ones headlining packed concerts — sharing snaps from the day on social media to let fans in on their festivities and providing plenty of patriotic inspiration in the process.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Read on to see how some of your favorite country stars celebrated America’s big day.

Thomas Rhett

Rhett, his wife, Lauren Akins, and their friends spent the day on the water, with Akins sharing a snap of the group enjoying some colorful floats, including a giant unicorn.

Lauren Alaina

Alaina and her boyfriend, Alex Hopkins, dress up in full red, white and blue gear for a few photos in front of the Washington Monument in D.C.

“Happy birthday America,” the “Three” singer wrote. “@_alex_hopkins I love you and our annual Fourth of July photos.”

Kelsea Ballerini

Ballerini took a drive with husband Morgan Evans and their dog, Dibs, sporting a star-spangled sweater along with silver star-shaped earrings.

Jason Aldean

Aldean spent some time poolside with his dad and his son, Memphis, with the infant decked out in flag-patterned swim trunks and some shades.

“Happy 4th of July, America,” Aldean wrote. “This is what it’s all about. 3 generations. #WhereTraditionsBegin.”

Charles Kelley

The Lady Antebellum member performed with the group on Broadway in downtown Nashville, headlining the city’s annual Fourth of July concert.

“What a fun #fourthofjuly celebration for our family in downtown Nashville,” Kelley wrote alongside a photo of the performance snapped by his wife, Cassie.

Cassadee Pope

The Voice winner wished America a Happy Birthday with a selfie, accessorizing with a flag bandana around her neck.

Justin Moore

The “Kinda Don’t Care” singer took in some fireworks with two of his daughters, who look adorably enthralled as they take in the colorful display.

Carrie Underwood

The star headlined Spotify’s Spotify’s Hot Country Live Series at Pier 17 in New York City, blazing through a list of her hits in a black spangled romper and sequined booties.

“Amazing night in NYC for #IndependenceDay,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thanks, fans and @spotify for making this night so special and one I won’t ever forget!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @jasonaldean