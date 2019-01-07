How Carly Pearce Knew Michael Ray Was ‘The One’

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray became engaged over the Christmas holiday, but it was clear to both singers months before that they were in it for the long haul.

Speaking to her record label, Big Machine Label Group, Pearce explained how she knew Ray was the person for her, though she didn’t have just one reason.

“Our grandfathers both played such key roles into our lives,” she said. “The Pearce name is my grandfather — the red feather on my arm and my logo, all of that. Amos is his grandfather’s name that he named his record after.”

Pearce has a tattoo on her arm that reads “She believed she could, so she did,” along with a butterfly and red feather, symbols to represent her grandparents. Ray’s 2018 album was titled Amos, named after his grandfather.

“And where we’re going, who we were raised by, how we were raised, what we value — we both have very old souls, Pearce continued. “And I think what’s just important to us really lined up and what we prioritize and the kind of passions that we have, and we both are very driven people and our hearts are the same. I don’t know how I explain that.”

The “Closer to You” singer also discussed the often-heard adage that you should want to be with someone who makes you a better person, explaining that she never really believed in the phrase until meeting Ray.

That sentence of ‘find the person that makes you better,’ and I was always like, ‘Well what does that even mean?’” she recalled. “Because nobody I’m with, really, I feel like makes me better. I’m very independent. So I was always like very against that statement cause I never understood what that meant. And I get it now.”

Ray proposed to Pearce on Dec. 19, 2018, when the two were on vacation in Riviera Maya, Mexico, and the happy couple announced the news on social media days later.

“Earlier this week, the man of my dreams got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife,” Pearce captioned a series of photos on Instagram. “All in one simple ‘yes’, I said ‘yes’ to love, ‘yes’ to peace, ‘yes’ to faithfulness, ‘yes’ to respect, ‘yes’ to kindness, ‘yes’ to trust, ‘yes’ to patience and ‘yes’ to never settling.”

“Michael, I would’ve married you the first night we hung out because I knew then you were the one,” she continued. “You will always be my most precious example of God’s timing and His love for me.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt