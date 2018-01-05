Exclusive Premiere: Home Free Releases New ‘Life Is a Highway’ Video

Home Free has released the video for “Life Is a Highway,” and PopCulture.com readers get the first peek! The song, the lead-off track from their recent Timeless album, is the a cappella group’s tribute to Rascal Flatts, who made the song a hit in 2006.

The video, appropriately, shows the five-man group on the road, crossing the country on the first leg of their Timeless Tour, including behind-the-scenes footage on the bus, on stage, and even some time with their family and friends.

Timeless, which debuted in the No. 2 spot on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, includes 11 hit songs, spanning decades, like Billy Dean’s “We Just Disagree,” “Man of Constant Sorrow,” from the O Brother, Where Art Thou soundtrack, and Blake Shelton and Trace Adkins’ “Hillbilly Bone” duet.

Home Free, who won the fourth season of The Sing-Off in 2013, developed a loyal fanbase long before signing with Columbia Records, and releasing Crazy Life, their first studio album on a major record label, in 2014. The quintet has garnered an almost-unprecedented 201 million YouTube views, with that number continuing to grow.

Home Free will embark on the second leg of their Timeless Tour on March 1 in Baton Rouge, La. Dates and venue information can be found on their website.

Purchase Timeless on Amazon, iTunes, and other digital outlets.

Photo Credit: David McClister