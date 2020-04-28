Harold Reid Dead: Statler Brothers Fans Mourn Death of Country Music Legend
The Statler Brothers founding member Harold Reid died on Friday, April 24 at age 80, passing away at his home in Virginia after a long battle with kidney failure. "Harold Reid of The Statler Brothers passed away April 24, 2020. He had bravely endured a long battle with kidney failure," a statement on the band's website read. "He is and will always be loved by his family, friends and millions of fans. His singing, his songwriting and his comedy made generations happy. He has taken a piece of our hearts with him."
Since his death, Reid has been remembered by his fans and his fellow artists, many of whom used social media to pay tribute to the late musician. Scroll through to see just a few of the many tributes Reid received.
A number of tweets remembering Reid came from his country music contemporaries including Reba McEntire, Crystal Gayle and The Oak Ridge Boys.
The one, the only Harold Reid. We will never forget you. So many great memories, and I’ll never forget you giving me my very first @CountryMusic award. Love always, Reba pic.twitter.com/QU2bWbVtu6— Reba (@reba) April 26, 2020
I’ve always loved the Statler Brothers and I loved watching The Statler Brothers Show. When I became a regular on the show, Harold made sure I felt at home. He was always funny and caring. Harold had a great heart & his smile will always live on in my heart! ❤️🎶❤️ #HaroldReid pic.twitter.com/piUeInYTR5— Crystal Gayle (@TheCrystalGayle) April 26, 2020
STATLER BROTHER legend HAROLD REID has passed ... This is devestating news ... God bless his family during this time of immeasurable loss ... so very sad to lose yet another long time friend and hero ... REST EASY HAROLD ... another bass singer in the choir ... #haroldreid pic.twitter.com/Y89cJMmivd— The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) April 25, 2020
Toby Keith, Rosanne Cash and Linda Davis also shared touching messages.
Rest in Peace #HaroldReid. This one's for you. https://t.co/P8QeZHNSxj— Toby Keith (@tobykeith) April 26, 2020
Harold Reid, bass singer in the Statler Brothers, died yesterday at 80. The Statlers were on the road with my dad for years, and Harold was a kind and funny man. He's that great low voice that comes in a beat early in Flowers On the Wall. #RIPHaroldReid https://t.co/QXWLPU68FG— rosanne cash (@rosannecash) April 26, 2020
So sad to learn of the passing of Harold Reid 😔 The Statler Bros were part of the sound track of my youth. In the beginning of my touring career, they took a chance on me and invited me to open up a whole bunch of shows & I was also a regular on their tv show. RIP ‘Lester’— linda davis (@lindadavismusic) April 25, 2020
Many fans posted tweets in honor of Reid.
RIP Harold Reid. A great musician and songwriter, a master comedian, and an architect of the Statler Brothers’ amazing work- on and off the record. pic.twitter.com/EWWN82D3jz— 22581977 (@22581977) April 25, 2020
RIP Harold Reid. Elizabeth is my favorite Statler Brothers song. Rest easy pic.twitter.com/H4YwG9Tpuq— Aaron McCloud (@pocketsmcgee216) April 25, 2020
RIP Harold Reid— mary mary d (@maaaaarrrrryyyy) April 25, 2020
If anyone needs me, I’ll be alone in my room all day, blasting Statler Brothers. 😔 pic.twitter.com/tPj5ySFd6h
Several people recalled listening to Reid and The Statler Brothers in their youth.
My heart is broken with the news of the passing of Harold Reid from The Statler Brothers. I have listened to them my whole life ! They were my mom’s favorite group! I know she was waiting there for him. Rest in peace, sir...thanks for the music and the laughs! #HaroldReid pic.twitter.com/SiklqJV8tO— Michelle (@MMHuskins) April 25, 2020
I just heard that Harold Reid of the Statler brothers has passed away. I grew up with their music, love the sound they made together, and he was such a funny man, he will be missed. RIP "I'll Go To My Grave Loving You!" 😢 pic.twitter.com/t7hTGNmive— daddyformyboyz (@daddyformyboyz) April 25, 2020
A piece of my heart just dropped...with the news of the passing of this amazing bass singer #HaroldReid ... ah the memories growing up listening to the Statler Brothers and how his tones touched my soul. Rest well with the angels..prayers for the family and friends pic.twitter.com/72tal5n8FY— Elisa Rizzolo (@RizzoloElisa) April 25, 2020