Harold Reid Dead: Statler Brothers Fans Mourn Death of Country Music Legend

The Statler Brothers founding member Harold Reid died on Friday, April 24 at age 80, passing away at his home in Virginia after a long battle with kidney failure. "Harold Reid of The Statler Brothers passed away April 24, 2020. He had bravely endured a long battle with kidney failure," a statement on the band's website read. "He is and will always be loved by his family, friends and millions of fans. His singing, his songwriting and his comedy made generations happy. He has taken a piece of our hearts with him."

Since his death, Reid has been remembered by his fans and his fellow artists, many of whom used social media to pay tribute to the late musician. Scroll through to see just a few of the many tributes Reid received.