Gwen Stefani Congratulates Blake Shelton on His 'Greatness' After AMAs Win

Blake Shelton took home the American Music Award for Favorite Album - Country for Fully Loaded: God's Country on Sunday night, and his fiancée Gwen Stefani shared a celebratory message on social media after her other half's big win. Stefani reposted a graphic that was posted on Shelton's Instagram page announcing him as the winner, adding a caption to congratulate the "God's Country" singer.

"Wow @blakeshelton u r sooooo loved! congrats on your greatness once again! gx," she wrote. Shelton's original caption read, "HELL YEAH! Thank y’all for voting and showing so much support to this album.. y’all made this happen and it means the world!!! Love y’all!" The Voice coach's album was nominated against Luke Combs' What You See Is What You Get and Morgan Wallen's If I Know Me.

The American Music Awards are fan-voted, which means that Shelton likely approves of them. The Oklahoma native recently shared his thoughts on awards shows during his acceptance speech at the CMT Music Awards in October, proclaiming that fan-voted shows "are the only stand-up awards shows left."

"I really do believe that these awards shows are beginning to lose credibility over the last few years and fan-voted awards to me are really the only stand-up awards shows left in our industry it feels like sometimes," he said as Stefani's jaw dropped. "Because you guys are the ones that buy the records, you come to the shows, and you vote on all these things. We love you so much."

The couple won the CMT Music Award for Collaborative Video of the Year for their duet "Nobody But You." During the E! People's Choice Awards last week, Shelton was awarded Top Country Artist. "Y’ALL did this and this is for Y’ALL.. The best fans out there!" he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Honored to be @peopleschoice Country Artist of 2020.... THANK YOU!!!!!"

Shelton and Stefani had another major moment to celebrate in October, announcing their engagement after five years of dating. They shared the news with matching photos of themselves sharing a kiss as Stefani held up her left hand to show off the new ring on her finger. "Hey [Gwen Stefani] thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!" Shelton wrote, while Stefani's caption was a simple, "Yes, please!"