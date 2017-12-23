Trace Adkins, Joe Don Rooney and More Appear in ‘Guitar Legends for Heroes’ Concert

Some of music’s most talented guitar players recently came together to create a benefit concert for the military and veterans, with America Salutes You and Wall Street Rocks partnering to put on the Guitar Legends for Heroes Concert.

Featuring stars from all genres of music, the benefit aims to create national recognition and raise funds for the high impact charities that support the military, veterans and their families as a way to thank them for their service.

The event was co-hosted by Trace Adkins and Eddie Trunk and includes performances by Sam Moore (Sam and Dave), Richie Sambora (Bon Jovi) and Orianthi, Dave Navarro (Jane’s Addiction), Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), Joe Don Rooney (Rascal Flatts), Nancy Wilson (Heart) and Liv Warfield, and Lindsay Ell and Robert Randolph.

Charities benefiting from the event include Headstrong, Psych Armor,

The Elizabeth Dole Foundation, Hope For The Warriors and Warrior Canine Connection. The concert took place Nov. 29 at Terminal 5 in New York City and features the musicians sharing their talent on guitar to help raise awareness.

America Salutes You is an organization created to express gratitude to troops through an annual benefit concert, while Wall Street Rocks aims to raise awareness and most importantly raise money for the outstanding veteran and military charities that help our military, veterans and their families.

The special will air Dec. 23 on Tribune Broadcasting, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Hearst Television, Graham Media Group, Gray and Ion television stations.

