✖

Granger Smith and wife Amber Bartlett broke hearts two years ago after the tragic loss of their son, River. The accident that took the child's life hit the family like a hammer but two years later, they're ready to move ahead.

The Smith family posted a message on Instagram confirming that Amber is pregnant with the couple's fourth child, with a due date in August. "Because of the life you lived, very soon, you're going to have a baby brother," Smith's wife says in the clip posted on Instagram. The emotional caption with the video sums up the family's feelings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Granger Smith (@grangersmith)

"We’re pregnant. I don’t have many words for this video. Life isn’t perfect. Sometimes it’s beat up and broken but it’s NEVER hopeless. God promises that," Smith wrote in the caption. "Our story isn’t finished yet, and neither is yours! Through our suffering and joy, God’s glory radiates through it all! A new Smith boy is due in August."