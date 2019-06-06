Country Music Stars Mourn Loss of Granger Smith’s 3-Year-Old Son Following ‘Tragic Accident’

Following the news that country music singer Granger Smith‘s 3-year-old son died after a “tragic accident,” many of the star’s peers are mourning his loss.

Smith took to social media to share what his family was going through, writing how he had to “deliver unthinkable news.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived,” he wrote. “Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father.”

Many of Granger’s fellow country music stars are taking to social media to express their sorrow and sympathy for his unimaginable loss.

Praying for my friend @GrangerSmith and his family. Can’t even begin to comprehend what they’re having to face right now. — Travis Denning (@Travis_Denning) June 6, 2019

“Thoughts and prayers with [Granger Smith] and his family,” Brandy Clark said. “Such a nice and humble guy every time I’ve ever been around him and you hate for anyone to be going through something like this, but especially someone like Granger.”

“[Granger],man, I’m truly sorry for you and your family,” Randy Houser tweeted directly to Smith. “I can’t imagine the hurt you all must feel right now. We are all thinking about you guys and sending our love.”

“Absolutely gutted reading about [Granger Smith] losing his 3 year old son, River,” county music DJ Nick Russo added. “Treasure every moment, tragedy happens unexpectedly and apologetically. I’ll be praying for their peace and strength. We lift you in spirit, Granger. God be with you all.”

Thinking about you @GrangerSmith . love you man. so sorry to hear what you are going through. my listeners feel the same. lots and lots of love coming from us. — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) June 6, 2019

Continuing his statement on River’s death, Smith wrote, “Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.”

He then concluded his statement by saying, “In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name. The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible.”