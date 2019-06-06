Country Singer Granger Smith Cancels Show After 3-Year-Old Son Dies in ‘Tragic Accident’

Country singer Granger Smith canceled a show in Kansas City after his 3-year-old son died in a “tragic accident.”

Smith shared a photo of himself holding his son River Kelly Smith, along with the sad news, on Facebook.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith,” Smith wrote. “Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life. Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father.”

Smith continued, “Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.”

Smith, 39, asked fans to make a donation to the Dell Children’s Medical Center of Central Texas in River’s name instead of flowers. “The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible,” Smith wrote.

Smith and his wife, Amber Emily Bartlett, are also parents to daughter London, 7, and son Lincoln March Smith, 5.

According to WDAF-TV, Smith was scheduled to perform in Kansas City Thursday night, but the performance was cancelled. He is scheduled to perform a sold-out show at the Higher Ground Ballroom in South Burlington, Vermont on June 14.

Smith is best known for his hits “Backroad Song,” “If the Boot Fits” and “Happens Like That.” He released his ninth and most recent studio album, When The Good Guys Win, in October 2017.

In an interview with PopCulture.com last year, Smith said it was important for him to keep learning something new from every show.

“If we stop growing, if we stop learning, then what’s the point? Why are we doing this?” Smith explained at the time. “Because there is really no end goal, there’s no destination with the music business. There’s always going to be the next single, the next album, the next tour. And so, the positive of all of that, and the thing we look forward to is growing, and how far have we come from where we were last year, and five years ago.”

He continued, “And it’s fun to go back and look at pictures of us eight years ago, and see how far we’ve come, and how much we’ve learned. And so we have to remind ourselves how far we’ve come, every show.”

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images