Grammys 2021: Who Is Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton had a breakthrough year in 2020, releasing an EP, Bridges, and cementing herself as a leading Black voice in country music. She also became the first Black female solo artist to be nominated for Grammy in a country music category, receiving a nod for Best Country Solo Performance for her song "Black Like Me."

In the category, Guyton is nominated alongside Eric Church, Brandy Clark, Vince Gill and Miranda Lambert. Guyton was signed to Capitol Nashville in 2011 and released her first single in 2015, but her early music wasn't giving her the success she was hoping for because she wasn't telling her own story.

"My husband and I were having drinks in L.A. and I asked him, ‘Why do you think country music isn’t working out for me?'" Guyton told NBC News. "Because I’d been pursuing country music for five or six years at that point and I hadn’t really had much success. I’ve had some success, but not that much success. He said: 'You're running away from everything that makes you different. You need to write your songs about your experiences. Country music is the truth, right? So write your truth — don't write somebody else's truth.' It was such a life changing conversation for me."

The Texas native began sharing that truth in 2020, releasing "What Are You Gonna Tell her?," which discusses sexism and violence against women, in February and "Black Like Me" in June amid racial turmoil in the United States. Both songs appeared on Guyton's EP Briges, which was released in September. During the ACM Awards that month, she became the first-ever Black woman to give a solo performance of her own music during the annual show when she sang "What Are You Gonna Tell Her?"

"I have so many cool fun songs that I want to release, but this is where people are going and we're having to run with that," the new mom said of the success of her recent material. "And it's a beautiful thing, but it also puts a lot of pressure on me. I get comments from fans, ‘Of course, she's pulling the race card’ and I'm like, ‘If you had any idea of what I've gone through for almost 10 years, you would never say that.'"

This week, it was announced that she will be co-hosting the upcoming ACM Awards alongside Keith Urban, making her the first Black woman to host the show.