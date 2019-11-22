Grammys 2020: Thomas Rhett Is ‘Completely Shocked’ by Best Country Album Nomination

When the 2020 Grammy Awards nominations were announced, no one was more surprised to hear his name called than Thomas Rhett, whose Center Point Road record was nominated for Best Country album, nominated alongside Eric Church‘s Desperate Man, Pistol Annies‘ Interstate Gospel, Reba McEntire‘s Stronger Than the Truth and While I’m Livin‘ by Tanya Tucker.

“I’m completely shocked to be nominated for a Grammy!!” Rhett posted on social media. “This is nuts. Thanks to everyone who worked on Center Point Road with me! I’m so proud of this record and all the hard work that went into it. Thank you Lord!”

It’s been a busy week for Rhett. In addition to his Grammy nods, he just dropped two Christmas songs: an original called “Christmas in the Country” and his take on the classic “The Christmas Song.”

“Christmas is hands-down my favorite time of year,” Rhett said of the festive tunes. “We have so many Christmas traditions in our family that include a lot of festive music, but I’ve never recorded anything myself. Lauren has wanted me to make some Christmas music for a long time, so this year felt like the right time to finally take a stab at writing something and to put my own twist on one of the all-time classics.”

This is Rhett’s third Grammy nomination, and his second for Best Country Album. His 2017 Life Changes project was nominated for Best Country Album. His single, “Die a Happy Man,” from his sophomore Tangled Up album, released in 2015, also received a nod for Best Country Song. Center Point Road marks Rhett’s fourth, and perhaps most personal, record to date.

“It’s been interesting being back in the studio because I feel like every time I finish a record, in my brain I go, ‘I have nothing else to say. How in the world are we going to write for another record?’” Rhett previously reflected. “It’s funny how the moment you get the momentum back and you start to get into a room and you start writing, you realize that there’s a million things you have to say; about your life.

“As your life changes there are so many different ideas that you can pull from,” he added. “When you get in the studio, somehow, some way, the song gods make things fresh again for you.”

The 2020 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

