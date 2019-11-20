Grammys 2020: Reba McEntire Reacts to Best Country Album Nomination

It’s a good day to be Reba McEntire! The 64-year-old was nominated for a Grammy Award, for Best Country Album, for Stronger Than the Truth. The record, released in 2019, is a pure country collection of songs, which McEntire co-produced.

Thanks to the @RecordingAcad for such great news to wake up to this morning! #StrongerThanTheTruth was nominated for #GRAMMYs Country Album of the Year. Thank you to everyone involved in the making of this album!!! pic.twitter.com/dhXCjBCFpw — Reba (@reba) November 20, 2019

“Thanks to the [Recording Academy] for such great news to wake up to this morning!” McEntire posted. “[Stronger Than the Truth] was nominated for [Grammys] Country Album of the Year. Thank you to everyone involved in the making of this album!!!”

McEntire shares the Best Country Album category with Eric Church‘s Desperate Man, Pistol Annies‘ Interstate Gospel, Thomas Rhett‘s Center Point Road and While I’m Livin’ by Tanya Tucker.

The Country Music Hall of Fame member has been nominated for a Grammy Award a total of 16 times, winning three throughout her career, most recently in 2018 for Best Roots Gospel Album, for her faith-based double record, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope.

Brandi Carlile, who was the big winner at the 2019 Grammy Awards, with three trophies, is nominated for three more in 2020 as well. Carlile is nominated for Best Country Song and the all-genre Song of the Year, for “Bring My Flowers” Now,” as well as Best Country Duo/Group Performance, for “Common” with Maren Morris.

Other country artists nominated include Miranda Lambert, who in addition to the Pistol Annies nod is nominated for Best Country Song (for “It All Comes Out in the Wash“). Dan + Shay were nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, for “Speechless,” with both Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers also receiving a nomination for Best Country Song, also for “Speechless.

Ashley McBryde earned two nods as well. The Arkansas native earned a nomination for Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song, both for “Girl Goin’ Nowhere.”

Lizzo led the pack of nominees with eight nominations, followed by Billie Ellish with six, and Ariana Grande with a total of five nods. See a complete list of all of the nominees at PopCulture.com.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Jan. 26, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Getty / Slaven Vlasic