Maren Morris Reacts to Multiple Grammy Nominations

Maren Morris received five Grammy Awards nominations, capping off an unforgettable year, which included a tour with a major pop star, Niall Horan, a collaboration on “The Middle” with EDM artists Zedd and Grey, and a marriage to singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd.

The singer’s nominations include Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “The Middle,” and Best Country Song for “Dear Hate,” her song with Vince Gill.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is the best news to end 2018 on,” Morris said, via Billboard. “I’ve had a really amazing year paired with ‘The Middle.’ I went on tour with Niall Horan, and the crowds in South America were singing ‘The Middle’ back so loud, and that’s when I got it: That song had officially gone around the world, and a song of my own had never quite had that extent of a reach.”

“I’m sure Zedd would say the same thing,” she continued. “We’re an unlikely pair, but because it fit the song so well, it was a great marriage of genres. The Grammys are known for these unlikely Grammy Moment collaborations, so to have a song that really represented what the Grammys are about is really full circle.”

Morris just finished working on her sophomore album, which she plans to release next year. But with two years since her freshman Hero record came out, the triple nods seem that much sweeter to Morris.

“This is the best news to end 2018 on,” Morris maintained. “To have nominations across the board is astounding to me, because I haven’t put an album out in the past two year. It’s crazy to not be in an album cycle and have this amazing validation.”

While the year brought Morris plenty of industry recognition, including two CMA Awards nods, the year has also been exhausting for Morris, which is why she planned on ending the year by relaxing, and toasting her Grammy success with Hurd.

“I have no plans of leaving my house,” Morris revealed. “My husband put a bottle of Dom [Perignon] in the fridge, and we’re going to drink it in the morning and just chill out and not see anyone for the rest of the weekend. I remember the first year I was nominated, we did the same thing, so it’s kind of a tradition now.”

The 2019 Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Mat Hayward