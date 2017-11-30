Glen Campbell Excluded Three of His Children From His Will

Singer Glen Campbell passed away in August after battling Alzheimer’s Disease for years, and a feud between his family members is making headlines again after it was revealed that Campbell had excluded three of his eight children from his will, the Tennessean reports.

Campbell’s will was composed in 2006 and names his wife, Kim, as executor of his estate, which is estimated to be valued at $50 million or more. The will leaves out any direct benefits to Campbell’s children with his second wife, Billie Jean Nunley. Campbell and Nunley had three children — daughter Kelli and sons Travis and Kane.

Campbell and Kim had three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley, while the singer had a daughter, Debby, from his first marriage to Diane Kirk. He was also father to son Dillon with his third wife, Sarah Barg.

Campbell was first diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2011 and died shortly after his wife shared that he was in the final stages of the disease. The family developed a rift over efforts to place Campbell under a conservatorship, with the singer’s eldest children alleging that Kim had attempted to keep them from seeing their father.

Last year, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam signed into effect the Campbell / Falk Act, allows family and close friends of a person with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or other disabilities to visit with their loved one in person, on the phone or via email or mail, despite the opinion of a conservator, Rolling Stone reports. If the person cannot communicate, the visitor’s prior relationship with the person presumes consent. Campbell’s daughter Debby and son Travis were major forces behind lobbying for the bill.

A hearing on the will is scheduled for Jan. 18 before Davidson Probate Judge David “Randy” Kennedy.

Photo Credit: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com