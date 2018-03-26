George Strait Named 2018 Texan of the Year

George Strait already has amassed numerous awards and accolades over the course of his career that has already spanned more than 40 years, but now he has another one to add to his collection. The country music icon was recently named the 2018 Texan of the Year, in honor of Strait’s numerous contributions to the Lone Star state, especially with the recovery efforts after the devastating 2017 Hurricane Harvey.

“I’m so proud to have grown up in the great state of Texas and so proud to be here today to accept this unbelievable honor,” Strait said during the ceremony. “Texas is a big place filled with amazingly talented, smart people. How’d I end up up here?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

To help raise money after Hurricane Harvey, Strait organized a benefit concert, which featured performances by Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen and more, raising over $22 million in the process.

“Last year was a tough one for our great state,” continued Strait. “We’re still continuing to recover and with the help of the many loyal, kind-hearted Texans, we will get these communities back on their feet again. It’s never surprising, but always amazing, how in times of need, how generous the American people can be.”

The 65-year-old officially retired from touring in 2014, after headlining a record-breaking The Cowboy Rides Away Tour, with his final concert breaking the record for the largest number of ticketed attendees at a single-show concert in the United States. He’s had 60 No. 1 hits, rightfully earning his title as the King of Country Music. But for Strait, it’s his new title as Texan of the Year that means the most to him.

“I’ve had a great career and always been supported by the people here in Texas,” he concluded. “This great honor is the tip top of my list.”

Strait has a handful of shows on the calendar for 2018, including a performance at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La. in May, and two shows in Las Vegas in December. More information can be found on his website.

Photo Credit: EB Media PR/Rick Diamond for Getty Images