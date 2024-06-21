George Strait Sets Incredible Record at Texas Concert

George Strait has once again proven he is The King of Country. The legendary Texas-born singer just set an incredible record by playing the largest ticketed concert in U.S. history to a crowd of 110,905 fans, per Billboard.

The concert was held at Texas A&M's Kyle Field in College Station — with fellow Texan Parker McCollom, and Catie Offerman, opening the show — and beat the previous record set by the Grateful Dead nearly five decades ago. Back in 1977, the iconic rock band performed in front of a crowd of 107,019 fans at Raceway Park in Englishtown, New Jersey.

Notably, while Strait now holds the record for the largest ticketed musical performance in the United States, some music festivals and free concerts have drawn much larger audiences. For example, the New York Philharmonic performed in New York City's Central Park in 1986 and estimatedly drew an audience of 800,000 people.

Strait is certainly no stranger to setting records. Billboard reports that he has the most number one singles of any other country music artist, and is the only artist to land a Top 10 hit every year for three decades. Strait also holds more than 20 attendance records at music venues across America, according to his website.

The 72-year-old country superstar isn't slowing down anytime soon, as he has a new album — titled Cowboys and Dreamers — releasing in September. He also has some more concerts on the docket, playing Salt Lake City at the end of June, with shows in Detroit and Chicago scheduled for July.