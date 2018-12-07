George Strait Releases Brand-New Song

The King of Country Music is back!

George Strait returned with a new song on Friday, Dec. 7, releasing the vibrant single “Código” to take fans to warmer climates as cold weather arrives.

The track is an ode to Código tequila, which Strait is a partner in, and finds the country icon extolling the virtues of the drink over a happily moving accordion and fiddle.

“I’m talking ’bout Código / Take it with me everywhere I go,” the chorus states. “It’s tequila baby don’t you know / Little sip and you’re ready to roll.”

The song could be describing a sweet relationship just as much as it’s discussing the drink, with Strait singing, “Any way you like it, any way you want to try it / I’ll try it too.”

Strait wrote the track with his son Bubba Strait and longtime collaborator Dean Dillon, with both the lyrics and the production blending Mexico and Texas to offer a country take on the popular alcohol.

“Código” is Strait’s first new release since his 2015 album, Cold Beer Conversation. In 2016, he released Strait Out of the Box: Part 2, and is currently working on new music scheduled to arrive in 2019.

Strait is one of the most successful artists in country music history, having earned 60 No. 1 hits, 33 platinum or multi-platinum-selling albums and over 60 major entertainment industry awards over his illustrious career. The Texas native has sold nearly 70 million albums, and was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

This weekend, the icon will play his 19th and 20th sold-out shows at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Strait has been playing in Vegas since 2016, when he began his “Strait to Vegas” series with six shows, adding 10 dates in 2017 and continuing this year, with more dates added for 2019.

In addition to his shows in Vegas, Strait will make several stops around the country in 2019, including a headlining slot at Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, June 8.

He will also travel to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth, Texas. His concert in Ft. Worth, which is scheduled for November 2019, will mark his first in the city in 37 years.

Photo Credit: Getty / Rick Diamond