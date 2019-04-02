George Strait Teams up With Martina McBride for Stunning Duet at Loretta Lynn Birthday Tribute Concert

George Strait and Martina McBride teamed up to sing Loretta Lynn’s classic hit, “Lead Me On,” as part of Loretta Lynn’s All-Star Birthday Celebration. The song was originally a duet between Lynn and Conway Twitty, and was the title track of their 1972 album.

“Martina and I are going to try to do one of Conway and Loretta’s songs,” Strait told the energetic crowd, by way of introduction, before launching into the song.

“Lead Me On” wasn’t Strait’s only time to take the stage. He also performed his own single, “Amarillo by Morning,” which was included on his sophomore Strait from the Heart record.

Strait and McBride were just two of more than a dozen artists who took the stage on Monday night, April 1, to pay tribute to Lynn, in honor of her upcoming 87th birthday on April 14. Singers like Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Miranda Lambert, Pistol Annies, Tanya Tucker and Alan Jackson also performed Lynn’s songs as part of the star-studded night. Keith Urban was also on hand, to both sing “Blue Eyed Girl,” as well as jump out of a birthday cake, per Lynn’s request.

“I am so excited to celebrate my 87th birthday with all my friends,” Lynn said after the birthday celebration was announced. “This is the first time I’ve ever had a birthday party! My birthday wish has come true. The only other wish I have is that Keith Urban jumps out of my birthday cake!”

Urban acquiesced to Lynn’s request, which he later shared on social media.

“Miss Loretta- you asked me to jump out of a cake for you- and I would do it again every time,” Urban shared. “Thank you for a truly surreal and gorgeous night of music, heart, stories , magic, and LOVE!!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY !!!! Love ALWAYS. – KU”

Lynn’s tribute concert was a rare chance for fans to see Strait in Nashville. The 66-year-old just released his 30th studio album, with Honky Tonk Time Machine. The record includes his current single, “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar,” as well as the title track, which includes guest vocals by Strait’s own grandson, Harvey.

But although he has new music out, Strait has been limiting his performing, after announcing his retirement in 2012. In recent years, Strait has performed several shows in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena, as part of his Strait to Vegas residency. Strait also recently announced a show at the Gillette Stadium on August 17, with Blake Shelton serving as his opening act.

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer