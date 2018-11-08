George Strait, Alison Krauss and More to Perform at Willie Nelson Tribute Concert

Willie Nelson will be honored next year with an all-star tribute concert, with George Strait, Alison Krauss, Lee Ann Womack, Sheryl Crow and more scheduled to perform. The event, called Willie: Life & Songs Of An American Outlaw, A Willie Nelson All-Star Concert Celebration, will be held on Jan. 17 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. The show will be taped for an upcoming special on the A&E Network.

It’s been a tumultuous year for the 85-year-old. Nelson has battled several health issues over the last few months, resulting in him canceling shows a few different times, and having to walk off stage earlier this year when he was too ill to perform. Still, the country music icon insists he will never stop performing.

“I don’t really think that my attitude has changed. I don’t do what I don’t want to do, but if I want to do it, get out of the goddamn way because I’m going to do it!” Nelson told AARP. “And I suggest everyone have an attitude similar.”

The octogenarian also has a few words of wisdom for others, which he has gleaned from his own life experiences.

“A negative thought will kill you. So if you’re even thinking negative you’ve got to change that first,” Nelson insisted. “It ain’t easy, unless you think it’s easy. Then you’re in trouble. If you wake up knowing that this is going to be a hard day today because you’ve got work to do, people to talk to, things to do, you’ll make it.”

In September, Nelson released his 68th album, My Way. The record, a tribute to Frank Sinatra, included a collaboration with Norah Jones, on “What Is This Thing Called Love?” Nelson is scheduled to appear in an upcoming episode of the reality TV talent show, Real Country, which includes Shania Twain, Jake Owen and Travis Tritt as judges.

Nelson has several concerts scheduled for the remainder of the year, including several shows in his home state of Texas. Find a list of all of his upcoming shows by visiting WillieNelson.com.

Other artists scheduled to perform for Willie: Life & Songs Of An American Outlaw, A Willie Nelson All-Star Concert Celebration include the Avett Brothers, Jack Johnson, John Mellencamp, Kris Kristofferson, Lyle Lovett, Norah Jones and The Little Willies, Susan Tedeschi & Derek Trucks and Vince Gill.

Tickets will go on sale beginning on Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. CT at Livenation.com, by calling 800-745-3000, or by visiting the box office at the Bridgestone Arena.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Steve Jennings