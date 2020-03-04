Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood Make Joint Statement on Deadly Nashville Tornado

Both Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are speaking out about the deadly Nashville tornado, which has so far claimed at least 24 lives, with many more unaccounted for, and destroyed dozens of buildings. In a joint statement shared to both of their social media pages, the superstar couple praised Music City for already banding together to help with the recovery efforts.

“Seeing the responses ‘I’m here for you,’ ‘Do you need a place to stay?’” they each posted, along with a photo of The Basement East, which was largely destroyed in the storm. “This community comes together to take care of its own. So proud to be part of the family we call Nashville. All of our love and strength to those who have lost so much. #NashvilleStrong TY & g.”

Plenty of other stars have spoken out, including Kelsea Ballerini, Reba McEntire, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban and Dolly Parton. Parton shared a heartwarming video, encouraging those affected by the storm, and offering her support.

“Well I’m here on the job today, because as they say, the show must go on,” Parton posted. “But we had a lot of damage out in our area; I know a lot of Nashville was devastated with the storms. I just wanted all of you to know that we are all with you, and hope your family’s OK, and your property’s going to be able to get mended pretty soon, get your lives back on. I just wanted you to know you’re being thought of, and we love you.

“Sorry that it all happened to all of us, but we’re OK,” she added. “To those that really lost family members, I’m sorry about that, and our prayers are with you. I just wanted to shout out and say, ‘We’re with you.’”

Recovery efforts in and around Nashville continue, with 24 people still missing in Putnam County, located just outside of Music City, where much of the devastation took place. For ways to help, or to make a donation, visit The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee.

