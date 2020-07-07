Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Fans Reach out After Their Teams Face Possible COVID-19 Exposure

On Monday, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood announced that they would be delaying their July 7th Facebook concert after members of their team were possibly exposed to COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. On Twitter, Brooks and Yearwood's team released a statement in which they explained that while the couple is doing "fine," members of their team are quarantining for two weeks after potentially being exposed to the illness. In light of this news, many of Yearwood and Brooks' fans have reached out to the couple and their team in order to wish them well as they navigate this difficult situation.

The couple's team shared on Brooks' official Twitter account that he and Yearwood will have to reschedule their July 7th concert for a later date due to the fact that their team was possibly exposed to COVID-19. They also shared that Brooks' Inside Studio G, a Facebook Live show featuring the country singer, would be postponed for two weeks, as well. In a subsequent tweet, their teams stressed that Yearwood and Brooks are doing "fine," but that their camps have possibly been exposed to COVID-19. They ended the message by thanking everyone for their concern.

Out of an abundance of caution, Garth Brooks is moving his and @TrishaYearwood's July 7th Facebook concert to a later date and postponing Inside Studio G for 2 weeks. (Part 1) — Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) July 6, 2020

Naturally, fans were very concerned upon hearing this news. Many of those very fans flocked to Brooks' Twitter in order to send the couple and their teams some love amidst this stressful situation.