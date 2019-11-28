Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Usually Only Argue About One Thing in Their Marriage

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood might seem to have the perfect marriage, but there is one thing the couple consistently argue about. Brooks recently shared that while they do agree on almost everything, when it comes to music, they often disagree!

“So me and her are always cool until it comes to music,” Brooks shared on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “It just does. Because I go, ‘Why do you like that song? That song sucks!’ All of a sudden it’s like, ‘I didn’t mean that! I really didn’t mean that.’ That’s just how it is.

“Same way with her,” he added. ‘Why do you use that player?’ It’s just that love. That passion for music is great. We’ve had some pretty good discussions.”

Brooks and Yearwood might disagree about music, but Brooks acknowledges he likely wouldn’t have his career without her. The Country Music Hall of Fame member met Yearwood early in his career and credits her with much of his success.

“She’s the bomb,” boasted Brooks. “We counted it up the other day, just out of fun. I think she sang on over 90 songs in our career. That’s her singing background vocals from way back, the first record, up to here. So she’s as much the Garth Brooks sound, or the cooler part of it, than Garth is. She’s great.”

Brooks recently opened up about the first time he met Yearwood, when he was still married to his first wife, Sandy Mahl.

“I’m like, ‘Wow,’” Brooks recalled of his first encounter with Yearwood, while singing a demo together, which he shared in his upcoming A&E documentary, The Road I’m On. “We had a great time. I remember everything about it. I remember everything down to the clothes she was wearing.”

“I said, ‘It’s crazy,’” added Brooks, who was still married to Mahl at the time. “I feel like I just met my wife.”

Brooks and Yearwood will celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary on Dec. 10, where they will be joined, as they are every year, by Brooks’ three daughters.

“She got married to the girls. They exchanged rings and everything,” Brooks told Entertainment Tonight. “So, all five of us enjoy our anniversary together. We’ll go somewhere to dinner, and it will be five minutes until I realize I’m the weak link of the chain of all the women there, and it’ll just be great. As long as everybody’s healthy, that’s all you care about.”

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer