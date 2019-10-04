‘Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On’: A&E Premieres Trailer Ahead of 4-Hour ‘Biography’ Special

Garth Brooks is the subject of the latest installment of A&E’s Biography franchise, with the two-part documentary chronicling the life of the country superstar set to premiere over two nights Nov. 24 and Nov. 25.

Ahead of the film’s debut, A&E has shared a trailer for the documentary, which will look back at Brooks’ time singing in bars in Oklahoma all the way to his uncharted levels of country stardom.

“When you step on stage, you play for them, and for you,” Brooks intones at the beginning of the trailer. “Music inspires me, and the people that come see us play inspire me every day.”

Brooks hails from Yukon, Oklahoma, which he describes in the trailer as “the very middle of America.” He eventually made his way to Nashville after an initial failed trip, released his first album in 1989 and skyrocketed from there.

After achieving immense success, Brooks took a years-long break from music, which he notes in the clip stemmed from an incredibly difficult time in his personal life, with the musician getting a divorce from his first wife around the same time that his mom passed away.

The clip also offers clips of musicians like Keith Urban, Brooks’ former roommate Ty England and Brooks’ wife, Trisha Yearwood, speaking about the star, with Yearwood noting, “Garth leaves it all on the floor and is is not about him. It is about you.” In addition to Urban, England and Yearwood, the documentary also features interviews with George Strait, James Taylor, songwriter Tony Arata and other members of Brooks’ personal and musical families.

“There is nothing I enjoy more than throwing that guitar on, walking out on stage and playing music,” Brooks says at the end of the trailer. “Nothing.”

Along with older footage, the film will also take fans behind-the-scenes on Brooks’ current stadium tour, with the trailer mixing scenes from early in the Oklahoma native’s career with recent performances.

According to a press release, Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On “offers an intimate look into Brooks’ life as a musician, father, and man as well as the moments that have defined his decade-spanning career and seminal hit songs.”

The film “chronicles Garth’s life and career from his early days playing gigs at college bars in Oklahoma and his first unsuccessful trip to Nashville to his record-breaking world tours and balancing family life with global fame. The special highlights the deeply personal journey and profound legacy of a genre-defining musical figure for the first time.”

Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On premieres Sunday, Nov. 24 and Monday, Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on A&E.

Photo Credit: A&E