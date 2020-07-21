Garth Brooks Shares an Update on New Album, 'Fun'

✖

Garth Brooks' new album is ready to go, but the country star is holding back on the release, having previously told fans that he didn't feel right releasing the album during a global pandemic. During the July 20 episode of his weekly Facebook Live series, Inside Studio G, Brooks shared a new update on the project, revealing that the album will likely arrive with a bonus for fans.

"Fun is coming. Fun is done," he said. "We’re waiting for the right time for us to kind of get to enjoy it and have fun with it. But also — something else might be coming with Fun that’s pretty cool that will 'wrap up' several years of Inside Studio G. Fun... might also be sitting side-by-side with something that’s pretty cool." During a June episode of Inside Studio G, Brooks said that "we've had this discussion" when a fan named Jack asked about a release date for Fun.

"I don't want to be the guy that tries to do something in the midst where everybody is hurting," Brooks explained. "The album's ready to go. It's just how do you get out and promote and be happy and jolly while everybody's out there fighting for their lives not only physically, but fighting for their lives financially."

The Oklahoma native has been teasing Fun for over a year, and seven songs from the project are currently available to stream on Amazon Music including "Party Gras (The Mardi Gras Song)," "That's What Cowboys Do," "Courage of Love," "The Road I'm On," "All Day Long," "Stronger Than Me" and "Dive Bar" with Blake Shelton. Amazon Music is the only place that Brooks' entire catalog, which includes all 16 of his studio albums, is currently streaming.

Last month, the singer shared another new song with Good Morning America host Robin Roberts, giving her an advance listen of "We Belong to Each Other." Brooks explained that he sent it to Roberts and let her decide what to do with the song, and thankfully for fans, she shared it.

"My beloved momma always said, 'everybody's got something'....whatever your something is that you're facing, I hope this brings you as much comfort as it has for me," Roberts wrote at the time. "My immense gratitude to engineer, Matt Allen, studio manager, Charles Green, the gentleman who mastered it, Eric Conn, everyone who had a part in this and the incomparable Garth Brooks for allowing me to share this gift."