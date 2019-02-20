Garth Brooks is ready for a woman to be president! The singer is taking a stand in his support females, including his own wife, Trisha Yearwood.

“Women have to work 1,000 times harder to get a tenth as much,” Brooks shared at a recent private show (via The Tennessean). “I think a woman should run the country. Not to get political, but a woman is going to use [her brain]. A man is going to use [his fist], and that never works.”

The father of three daughters has been an outspoken supporter of Yearwood, who just released her album of Frank Sinatra cover songs, Let’s Be Frank. Although Brooks is currently on his three-year Stadium Tour, he is making sure he is spending ample time with Yearwood, who is not touring with him this year so she can focus on her own music.

“She’s got probably her own tour that she’ll be announcing, but we will not be apart,” Brooks shared with PopCulture.com at a media event. “She’ll be there, and I’ll be with her when she tours, because that’s our goal is to spend as few nights as we can apart as a couple.”

More than Brooks’ superstar status, the 57-year-old relishes his role as the husband of Yearwood the most.

“I’m half of a human being,” Brooks explained. “Trisha Yearwood is the other half. She gave me three and a half years of her life to go do what I wanted to do. If she wants to tour, she wants to do however many dates, I should be there with her. So I think I’ll spend a lot of the next three years backstage, hoping that my wife is having the time of her life, because that’s just going to make it better for me any time.”

Brooks and Yearwood might celebrate their love with a duets album, which he hints is already in the works.

“These two girls wrote in to Trisha and I and said, ‘Hey, look, I know you guys are gonna do a duet record. Would you ever think about doing a duet concert where the whole night is duets?’” Brooks told Variety. “And I’m looking at her going, ‘No, wait a minute, let’s combine the two ideas. What if we cut a live duet record in front of a live audience? And that’s how we do our duet record?’ And then all of a sudden you have a live greatest hits duet record and people get to watch how a record is made, so you kind of bring the studio to the stage.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Erika Goldring