Garth Brooks Offers Sneak Peek of Underwater ‘Dive Bar’ Video With Blake Shelton

The Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton duet, “Dive Bar,” is climbing up the charts, and soon there will be a video to accompany the song. Brooks offered a sneak peek of the video, shot largely underwater, as part of his weekly Inside Studio G series, which he shared on social media.

“Just wrapped our #DiveBar music video with Blake Shelton… and I want YOU to be the first to see it!!!” Brooks captioned the video. “Dive in the pool with us and come behind-the-scenes!!! love, g #StudioG”

In the video, Brooks and his band can be seen filming in the bottom of a large swimming pool, wearing scuba gear.

“I’m so proud of these guys,” Brooks said after the video shoot, which ended around 2 a.m. “Remember, I drowned them once already in ‘The Thunder Rolls,’ burned them to death in ‘Standing Outside the Fire.’ These guys just have no end to their work ethic.”

Later, the Country Music Hall of Fame member reflected on shooting the video, which he said was a highlight of his career, at least so far.

“Coolest video project,” Brooks boasted. “It’s the most fun I’ve ever had on a video shoot. I couldn’t stop laughing. Blake was great. Band was great … It was fabulous. Everything was really, really great.”

The song, which will be included on Brooks’ upcoming Fun album, was also a dream come true for Shelton, who never imagined he would duet with his own musical hero.

“He reached out to me back in April, just a day or two after the ACM Awards,” Shelton recalled to PopCulture.com and other media. “We had a telephone conversation; I won’t say it was a disastrous conversation, but it’s awkward a little bit because he’s Garth, and I’m the guy that wanted to be a country singer because I saw his first television special. So that’s an awkward, in my mind, conversation because everything I said sounded something like, ‘Hey you remember that time you sang ‘Friends in Low Places’? Literally that’s all I thought.’

“At some point in the conversation, he said, ‘Man, I don’t know if you meant it or not, and don’t tell me if you didn’t, but the way you sang ‘God’s Country’ on the ACM awards…’” he continued. “He was very complimentary in what he said to me, and I told him, ‘Man, I think you just mistook me for trying to hit some of those notes as passion.’”

The “Dive Bar” video, which Brooks promises will have plenty of special effects, does not yet have a release date.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Terry Wyatt