Garth Brooks, Kelsea Ballerini to Appear in Bluebird Cafe Documentary

The Bluebird Café is celebrating its 35th anniversary, and to commemorate its legacy, Rolling Stone announced that a documentary is in the works.

Bluebird: The Movie, directed by Brian Loschiavo and produced by president and GM of the Bluebird, Erika Nichols, will cover the 35-year history of the 90-seat music club in Nashville, Tennessee, which first opened its doors on June 4, 1982. A fundraising campaign, which launched last week, states that the film will unearth “never-before-told stories from those that have worked, played, been discovered and helped preserve this unassuming strip-mall haunt that is the bedrock of American songwriting.”

“It is emblematic of everything that is Nashville – songwriting, great music, a respect for great music,” said Charles Esten, who portrays Deacon Claybourne on Nashville.

The Bluebird Café, nestled in Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood, is notorious for showcasing aspiring songwriters and musicians in an intimate living room-like setting. It is the very place where artists like Taylor Swift were discovered, and it has made frequent appearances on ABC’s hit show Nashville, which was recently picked up by CMT for a 16-episode sixth season.

“What do I owe the Bluebird? Just everything I’ve got,” Garth Brooks said of the Bluebird Café, where he landed his first record deal in 1988.

The documentary will assemble a cast of artists who all share in the remarkable legacy of the Bluebird. Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, Kelsea Ballerini, Hunter Hayes, Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Brothers Osborne, Kacey Musgraves, Charlie Worsham, Steve Earle, Pam Tillis, Kathy Mattea, and others are slated to be featured. Nashville cast members will also make appearances.

A special event is currently being planned at the Bluebird Café to coincide with the 51st annual CMA Awards next month.