Garth Brooks Shares His Habit That's Been Driving Trisha Yearwood 'Nuts' in Quarantine

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have been at home on their Tennessee farm for the majority of the past year, and according to Brooks, there's one aspect of quarantine that hasn't been ideal for his wife. "I whistle everywhere I go… and it drives her absolutely nuts and she's been so sweet to put up with it," he told Extra. Yearwood explained, "It's not like just the occasional whistle, it's really like a 24/7 thing."

The interview took place in December, and Yearwood told Jana Kramer that her husband's whistle selection for the day was "Feliz Navidad." "It will get on to something," she said. "It's been 'Feliz Navidad' this morning. I will hear 'Feliz Navidad' whistled for the rest of the day." She also joked that she doesn't think "there's anything that I learned that I didn't already know" about her husband.

Last summer, Brooks opened up about quarantining with his wife, calling their time at home together "the most we've ever gone through as a couple." "You're quarantined, so now you're really going to find out a lot about the person you're with, for sure," he told PopCulture.com and other outlets. "And me and Miss Yearwood, I don't know why we do this; maybe because we're both alphas or both kind of like the leaders of our ship. We decided to use quarantine as a time to face everything, because now you can't leave. You can't walk away. And so this is probably, you know, the blessing and the curse, this has probably been the most we've ever gone through as a couple. But what's on the other side is so dang worth the wait, especially when you're with the right one."

The 59-year-old added that he and his wife "found out a lot about each other" during this time. "With her, the more you find out about her, the more you love her," Brooks gushed. "Because everybody in this industry looks at her like, 'My God, she's amazing.' Everybody wants to hear that voice sing that song, but then to find out that she's just a simple country girl from Georgia, that was raised just like me and you, just makes you fall in love with her even more."

"So that's kind of where we're at," he continued. "I enjoy the struggle, and so it would make sense that in marriage, you enjoy the struggle. And so it's been good. The talks have been great, and she's just the bomb. So it's fun that the more you find out about somebody that you're already in love with, the more you love them. That makes me a lucky man."