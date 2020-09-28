Garth Brooks Reportedly Considered for Trump Administration's 'Positive' COVID-19 Response Ads, and Fans Are Upset

Country music fans are speaking out after reports surfaced that Garth Brooks was among the celebrities eyed for the White House's $300 million federal public service campaign. The campaign, which features interviews with the likes of Dennis Quaid and gospel singer CeCe Winans, among others, is allegedly an effort to "defeat despair" in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic and also improve the public opinion of President Donald Trump's handling of it, which has so far faced criticism.

According to Politco, which was the first to report on the ads, which will reportedly air on Nov. 3, the Health and Human Services team (HHS) working on the PSAs have "discussed the participation" of both Brooks and television host Dr. Mehmet Oz. The pursual of Brooks comes after his 24-year-old daughter, Allie, tested positive for the virus back in July. At the time, Brooks said that his daughter only had a "mild case" of the virus, which has now claimed more than 200,000 lives in the United States. Both he and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, tested negative for the virus.

At this time, Brooks, who in 2017 declined an invitation to perform at Trump's presidential inauguration, has not responded to the report, and representatives for the singer did not respond to Politico's request for comment. The fact that the Trump campaign has considered him to participate in the ads, however, have drawn plenty of responses from fans on social media, with some seeming to believe that he has accepted the offer. Keep scrolling to see how people are reacting.