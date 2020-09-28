Garth Brooks Reportedly Considered for Trump Administration's 'Positive' COVID-19 Response Ads, and Fans Are Upset
Country music fans are speaking out after reports surfaced that Garth Brooks was among the celebrities eyed for the White House's $300 million federal public service campaign. The campaign, which features interviews with the likes of Dennis Quaid and gospel singer CeCe Winans, among others, is allegedly an effort to "defeat despair" in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic and also improve the public opinion of President Donald Trump's handling of it, which has so far faced criticism.
According to Politco, which was the first to report on the ads, which will reportedly air on Nov. 3, the Health and Human Services team (HHS) working on the PSAs have "discussed the participation" of both Brooks and television host Dr. Mehmet Oz. The pursual of Brooks comes after his 24-year-old daughter, Allie, tested positive for the virus back in July. At the time, Brooks said that his daughter only had a "mild case" of the virus, which has now claimed more than 200,000 lives in the United States. Both he and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, tested negative for the virus.
At this time, Brooks, who in 2017 declined an invitation to perform at Trump's presidential inauguration, has not responded to the report, and representatives for the singer did not respond to Politico's request for comment. The fact that the Trump campaign has considered him to participate in the ads, however, have drawn plenty of responses from fans on social media, with some seeming to believe that he has accepted the offer. Keep scrolling to see how people are reacting.
@garthbrooks trump? Really? What happened to you?— FishinKristin (@wingitkc) September 26, 2020
Disheartened to hear that @garthbrooks is filming campaign ads for @realDonaldTrump. Nothing surprises me anymore. https://t.co/ZMxlkcQ4v7— Karma’s Sister ✍🏼🗳 (@Cjbaum0317) September 25, 2020
Garth Brooks has declined to sing for Trump before. I have not seen anything confirming that he said yes to the commercial. Garth voted for Obama. Garth loves Obama. Let’s not get on the Garth bashing bandwagon yet. Let’s talk about the 300 million that was stolen for the CDC. pic.twitter.com/bfVxLPLhqT— Lisa Limon (@LisaLimonTx) September 26, 2020
I read that Politico article that's made Garth Brooks trend, and it literally says the Trump White House *pursued* Garth Brooks. It says nothing about Brooks confirming acceptance of the invite. Just that they reached out to him, and that's all that's known. pic.twitter.com/dtcN7S9XVq— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) September 26, 2020
Really really dissapointed with Garth Brooks. He always seemed different to me than most other country singers. His music meant a great deal to me growing up. Too bad it was all an act on that marketing degree of his. He sang about love, but gets in bed with pure hatred.— Jason Naramor 🌹✊🏿🏳️🌈-🍊♂️=💩 (@lordenki40) September 26, 2020
Stop, @garthbrooks is not a Trump supporter. This is a distraction, the real news is, “This administration has stolen $300 million from the CDC in order to make a Trump campaign ad.” Thats the story.— Robyn Fort (@mama_bird_of7) September 26, 2020
So incredibly disappointed in Garth Brooks. How can the man who made "We Shall Be Free" - an anthem for equality - be supporting a racist?— John (@JDionJr) September 26, 2020
R U FUCKING KIDDING ME?
Trump is having HHS spend $300 million in a propaganda campaign with celebrities like actor Dennis Quaid, singer CeCe Winans, Dr. Oz & Garth Brooks to take part bullshitting us Trump is doing a great job handling the virus.
HOW THE FUCK IS THIS LEGAL?— Mr. Ed (@EdHuslik) September 28, 2020
Google says that 300million dollars could treat over 10,000 patients diagnosed with covid-19 but instead the president of the U.S Donald trump is willing to spend that instead on an ad on how to “defeat despair” Featuring Dennis Quaid, Dr. Oz, CeCe Winans and Garth Brooks. pic.twitter.com/Al1ZwKELGL— Google Says (@GoogleSaysThat) September 26, 2020
If Garth Brooks supports Donald Trump that makes his song that he has Friends in Low Places a self-fulfilling prophecy.— Dave Matt (@davematt88) September 26, 2020
Garth hasn’t done anything for trump- read the article if you’re gonna comment on it— Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) September 26, 2020
Actor Dennis Quaid Dr. Mehmet Oz and musician Garth Brooks for roles in a TRUMP campaign. To convince Citizens the Pandemic is no more than the Flu. I will not take Medical advice from Garth No Matter how much I like him. SORRY GARTH 😬— tom 🌊 (@lonestarmoocher) September 27, 2020
Lazy people who don’t actually bother to read articles have Garth Brooks trending. Open the article. Read it. No where is it indicated that Garth Brooks is openly supporting Trump.— Matt Johnson (@MattJohnso28) September 26, 2020
I have seen absolutely nothing that would suggest Garth Brooks is a trump supporter. Y'all need to calm down.— Cassandra (@Serial_Tragedy) September 26, 2020