Garth Brooks Announces New Stadium Show in Salt Lake City

Garth Brooks has added another date to his Stadium Tour, announcing a show at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Saturday, July 17. The show will be the first concert at Rice-Eccles Stadium in 10 years. A press release notes that all COVID-19 rules apply to the show and that fans who purchase tickets assume the risk of COVID-19.

The show will be in-the-round seating and tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 6 at 10 a.m. MDT. There will be an eight ticket limit per purchase and fans have three purchasing options — at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App. Tickets will cost $94.95, all inclusive.

ABC 4 reports that while Utah’s statewide mask mandate lifted on April 10, 2021, the University of Utah and Rice-Eccles Stadium currently require use of face coverings. During Brooks' show, stadium staff will assist in the implementation and execution of safety protocols and work alongside an on-site medical team who will stand by in the event of an emergency.

Brooks originally launched The Stadium Tour in 2019, and the trek has broken stadium attendance records at every stop on the tour so far and was named the best selling country music tour of 2019. The Oklahoma native played one show in 2020, making a February stop in Detroit, but had to rescheduled multiple dates due to the pandemic.

The 59-year-old currently has Stadium Tour dates scheduled for July 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 18 in Cincinnati, Ohio and Sept. 25 in Charlotte, North Carolina, along with a stop at Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming on July 23. During a recent episode of his weekly Facebook Live series, Inside Studio G, Brooks reflected on the past year, sharing that he has a newfound gratitude.

Responding to a fan who asked, "What have you learned the most during this crazy year?" Brooks mused, "What I've learned during this crazy year is I thought I was grateful, I thought I didn't take things for granted. I totally took things for granted."

"I think if I ever sit down in a restaurant with my wife, again, and me and her order dinner across from each other and just get to stare at each other, I think I might break down," he continued, adding that he couldn't even remember the last time he was at a restaurant. "Just things like that. Just little things that you took for granted. Getting all your buddies over and watching a football game. Just not having to worry so much about...shaking hands, hugging people, those kinds of things. Man, I just hope, hope, hope."

